Dear Mumbaikars. Some of the vaccination-centres are short of vaccines due to non-receipt of stocks from Govt of India but all centres should be up and vaccinating soon. We regret the inconvenience and we shall keep you updated.

Dear Mumbaikars. Some of the vaccination-centres are short of vaccines due to non-receipt of stocks from Govt of India but all centres should be up and vaccinating soon. We regret the inconvenience and we shall keep you updated. — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)