On Monday, December 1, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that it has decided to cancel the planned 15 per cent water cut in parts of Mumbai on December 3-4. The decision was taken in view of Mahaparinirvan Divas 2025. It must be noted that the Mumbai civic body had earlier announced a 15 per cent water cut in the city, which was scheduled across 14 administrative wards, from 10 AM on Wednesday, December 3, to 10 AM on Thursday, December 4. However, the planned water cut has been cancelled as lakhs of followers are expected to visit Mumbai on the occasion of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Mahaparinirvan Diwas on Saturday, December 6. Notably, the 15 per cent water cut has been cancelled to avoid causing them any inconvenience. The BMC had planned to replace the 2750 mm diameter Tansa water pipeline, which supplies water to the Bhandup Water Purification Plant from the Tansa Dam. The 14 wards which were supposed to witness a water cut included A, C, D, G-South, G-North, H-East, H-West, K-West, P-South, P-North, R-South, R-Central, and the L and S wards. Mumbai Water Cut News: BMC Announces 15% Supply Disruption Across 14 Wards for 24 Hours on December 3, Check List of Affected Areas.

BMC had planned to replace the 2750 mm diameter Tansa water pipeline supplying the Bhandup Water Purification Plant from the Tansa Dam. Certain works are proposed for removing the old pipeline and laying the new one, for which approximately 24 hours are required. Due to this… — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) December 1, 2025

