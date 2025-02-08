A shocking case has emerged from Muzaffarpur, where the family of Shivam Jha, a young Bhajan singer and son of a Brahmin priest, has alleged that he was killed in police custody and later hanged to make it appear as a suicide. According to the family, Shivam was taken into custody under unclear circumstances, and soon after, his lifeless body was found hanging. They claim that he was subjected to harassment and brutality by police officers before his death. The grieving family, struggling financially, is unable to afford legal assistance to fight for justice. The incident has sparked outrage, with locals demanding an impartial investigation. As of now, authorities have not provided a clear statement regarding the allegations. Muzaffarpur Shocker: Couple Tied to Electric Pole, Beaten Up in Bihar, Video Goes Viral on Social Media.

Bhajan Singer Shivam Jha Allegedly Killed in Police Custody

The Son of a Brahmin Pujari is allegedly kiIIed in police custody and later hanged to call it a suic!de. Shivam Jha, who used to sing Bhajans in Kathas, was taken into custody and later his body was found in this situation. While speaking to us, the family accused police officers… pic.twitter.com/vKRVNKJOFs — Shubham Sharma (@Shubham_fd) February 7, 2025

