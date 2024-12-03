A Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus caught fire in Mysore earlier today, December 3. The exact reason behind the fire is unknown. The fire officials quickly doused the fire. A video has surfaced showing the officials extinguishing the fire using water. More details are awaited. KSRTC Bus Fire Video: Major Blaze Breaks Out Inside Empty Vehicle on Sabarimala Nada Temple Route, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

KSRTC Bus Fire in Mysore

VIDEO | Karnataka: A fire broke out in a KSRTC bus in Mysore earlier today. More details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/vT8nN8NNzh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)