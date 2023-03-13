SS Rajamouli's RRR's Naatu Naatu won an award at the Oscars 2023. The "Naatu Naatu" song won Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. It must be noted that the "Naatu Naatu" song is the first song from an Indian film to win in this category. Soon after SS Rajamouli's magnum opus won Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, leaders across party lines took to social media to celebrate its success and congratulate the RRR team. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated the team and said, "Thank you bringing so much joy and happiness to India," while former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, "Congratulations to composer Keeravani garu, lyricist Chandra Bose, ace director Rajamouli garu." Here's how other leaders reacted to "Naatu Naatu" success at the Oscars 2023. RRR at Oscars 2023: 'Naatu Naatu' From SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Wins Best Original Song at 95th Academy Awards!.

We join millions of Indians in rejoicing at the great news of #NaatuNaatu from 'RRR' winning the #Oscar for Best Original Song. Thank you bringing so much joy and happiness to India. Many Congratulations to the entire team of @RRRMovie ! pic.twitter.com/HISfCalubp — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 13, 2023

Congratulations to composer Keeravani garu, lyricist Chandra Bose, ace director Rajamouli garu, & the crew of #RRR movie for making history by winning the prestigious #Oscar Award for the Best Original Song for the popular number, #NaatuNaatu . pic.twitter.com/qbId8Th2NW — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) March 13, 2023

‘Naatu Naatu’ has sealed its place in history by winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the #Oscars. This is probably the finest moment for Indian Cinema and Telugus achieving it is even more special.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/BAKVLsPVxf — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 13, 2023

India’s #NaatuNaatu & Elephant Whisperers sweep the #Oscars A proud moment, as well as a reaffirmation of our formidable soft power. Congratulations! — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 13, 2023

Global glory for RRR🇮🇳 And the Oscar goes to… #NaatuNaatu 👏🙌 pic.twitter.com/zO17HpjtEO — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 13, 2023

