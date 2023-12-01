On the occasion of Nagaland Statehood Day, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio while addressing the people of the state in Kohima said that the obstacles and the adversities faced by the people of the state made them stronger and it is the collective responsibility of the people of the state to carry the legacy forward. The state of Nagaland was officially inaugurated on December 1, 1963, with Kohima declared as its capital. Nagaland Statehood Day 2023: President Droupadi Murmu, Amit Shah, Mallikarjun Kharge and Others Extend Greetings on Nagaland Foundation Day.

61st Nagaland Statehood Day:

#WATCH | Kohima, Nagaland: 61st Statehood Day celebrations underway in Kohima On this occasion, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio addresses the people of the state. pic.twitter.com/cfqVNWq2Zr — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2023

