NCP MLA Saroj Babulal Ahire, who became a mother on September 30, arrived at Maharashtra assembly with her newborn baby to attend the winter session. She said for past 2.5 yrs no session was held in Nagpur due to COVID-19. The winter session of Maharashtra Legislature assembly will start today in Nagpur. Maharashtra To Have Lokayukta Law on Lines of Centre’s Lokpal Which Will Bring Chief Minister, Ministers Under Its Ambit, Says Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Check Tweet:

Nagpur |NCP MLA Saroj Babulal Ahire arrives at Maharashtra Assembly with her newborn baby. She became a mother on Sept 30&is attending Winter Session today Says,"For past 2.5 yrs no session was held in Nagpur due to COVID.I'm a mother now but I came to get answers for my voters" pic.twitter.com/rBzRdf9zO7 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)