In a unique gesture of devotion, a Nagpur tattoo artist Hritik Darode has announced a special offer for Ram devotees. Ahead of the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya, Darode has pledged to ink the name of Lord Ram on the hands of 1001 people, free of charge. The announcement has garnered significant attention, with a large number of people turning up to register for this unique opportunity. Gujarat: Surat Textile Merchant Prints Sarees With Design of Ayodhya Ram Temple and Lord Ram on It (Watch Video).

Free Tattoo For Ram Devotees

