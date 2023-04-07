South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin has arrived in India on a two-day visit starting Friday with an aim to make “substantive progress” in the special strategic partnership between the two countries as they complete 50 years of diplomatic relations. The Minister introduced himself in Hindi while speaking to ANI. He said “Namaste, mera naam Park Jin hai.” India and the Republic of Korea established bilateral consular relations in 1962, which were later upgraded to ambassadorial level in 1973. South Korean National Security Adviser Resigns After Allegedly Withholding Reports of Jill Biden’s Decision To Invite BLACKPINK To Perform During the Korea-US Summit.

Park Jin Speaks in Hindi

#WATCH | South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin introduces himself in Hindi as he talks about India- Republic of Korea celebrating 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year. "India is a very important country in our Indo-Pacific strategy," he says pic.twitter.com/DpFOEKpBRx — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023

