The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) issued a notice to Mysore City Corporation and Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) to demolish the controversial bus shelter days after Karnataka BJP MP Pratap Simha threatened that he will bulldoze the mosque-like bus stand on the Mysuru-Ooty Road. The NHAI gave one week time to the civic body to remove the dome-shaped structure. Karnataka Congress MLA Tanveer Sait Promises 100 Feet Statue of Tipu Sultan in Mysuru

NHAI Aks Mysuru City Body to Demolish Dome-Shaped Structure:

