With Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) set to officially open on September 30, 2025, Air India has announced plans to kickstart operations with 20 daily flights connecting 15 cities using Air India Xpress flights. As per reports, the airline aims to scale up to 55 daily flights by mid-2026, and scale it upto 60 daily flights by Winter 2026. This includes up to five international departures from the new airport. Earlier, the Adani Group’s private jet, VT-APV, became the first aircraft to land at NMIA, marking a key milestone ahead of the inauguration. The Pilatus PC-24’s touchdown, captured in a video circulating on social media, showcases the airport’s readiness for both private and commercial operations. Adani Group’s VT-APV Pilatus PC-24 Becomes First Private Jet To Land at Navi Mumbai International Airport Ahead of September 30 Inauguration; Video Surfaces.

Air India Plans 20 Daily Flights from Navi Mumbai Airport New : - Air India Group plans to start with 20 daily flights connecting 15 cities from Navi Mumbai airport using @AirIndiaX - This will then go to 55 daily flights by mid-2026, including up to 5 daily international flights from the new airport ✈️ pic.twitter.com/RKclyirplI — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) September 23, 2025 Navi Mumbai Airport Set to Launch with 20 Air India Flights #AviationUpdate | Navi Mumbai Airport set to take off on Sept 30, 2025! ✈️ Air India Group unveils ops plan with 20 daily departures in phase one, scaling to 60 by Winter 2026.#NaviMumbaiAirport #AirIndia #Aviation #IndianAviation #Travel #Airports pic.twitter.com/AY6Xxy4PoD — ET NOW (@ETNOWlive) September 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Tarun Shukla), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

