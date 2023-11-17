Navi Mumbai's inaugural Metro line, spanning 11 km and connecting Belapur to Pendhar, opens to the public today, November 17. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the commencement of services without an official program, prioritising quick accessibility for residents. With 11 stations, the Metro line's first service starts at 3 pm, and regular operations from November 18 will run between 6 am and 10 pm with a 15-minute interval. CIDCO plans to deploy eight sets of three-coach rakes for efficient service. Ticket prices are set at Rs. 10 for 0-2 KM, Rs. 15 for 2-4 KM, Rs. 20 for 4-6 KM, Rs. 25 for 6-8 KM, and Rs. 30 for 8-10 KM, with a flat rate of Rs. 40 beyond 10 KM.  The Pendhar to Belapur Terminal and Belapur Terminal to Pendhar service will run every 15 minutes. Mumbai Rains Photos and Videos: Mumbaikars Rejoice Moderate Showers as Rainfall Lashes Several Parts of City, Brings Respite From Air Pollution.

Navi Mumbai Metro Starts Running Today

Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 Starts Operations

Navi Mumbai Metro Map

