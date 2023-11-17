Navi Mumbai's inaugural Metro line, spanning 11 km and connecting Belapur to Pendhar, opens to the public today, November 17. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the commencement of services without an official program, prioritising quick accessibility for residents. With 11 stations, the Metro line's first service starts at 3 pm, and regular operations from November 18 will run between 6 am and 10 pm with a 15-minute interval. CIDCO plans to deploy eight sets of three-coach rakes for efficient service. Ticket prices are set at Rs. 10 for 0-2 KM, Rs. 15 for 2-4 KM, Rs. 20 for 4-6 KM, Rs. 25 for 6-8 KM, and Rs. 30 for 8-10 KM, with a flat rate of Rs. 40 beyond 10 KM. The Pendhar to Belapur Terminal and Belapur Terminal to Pendhar service will run every 15 minutes. Mumbai Rains Photos and Videos: Mumbaikars Rejoice Moderate Showers as Rainfall Lashes Several Parts of City, Brings Respite From Air Pollution.

Navi Mumbai Metro Starts Running Today

Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 Starts Operations

Navi Mumbai Metro to start functioning from Nov 17. No VIP waiting for the project. pic.twitter.com/xm8Qhft6Jl — Singh Varun (@singhvarun) November 16, 2023

The fares of Metro tickets on this route will be as follows depending on the distance – Rs. 10 for 0 to 2 KM, Rs. 15 for 2 to 4 KM, Rs. 20 for 4 to 6 KM, Rs. 25 for 6 to 8 KM, Rs. 30 for 8 to 10 KM & beyond 10 KM is Rs. 40. CIDCO appeals to all Navi Mumbaikars to experience this… pic.twitter.com/7L1tWFvv3n — Singh Varun (@singhvarun) November 16, 2023

Navi Mumbai Metro Map

In a note, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) said services on the 11.10 km route between Belapur and Pendhar with 11 stations, with the depot located at Taloja Panchanand, will be thrown open to public at 3pm with the last service being at 10pm. From… — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) November 16, 2023

The Navi Mumbai Metro map pic.twitter.com/g7Gu0DALB1 — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) November 16, 2023

