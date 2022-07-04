Ajit Pawar has been elected as the new leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Sharad Pawar had a meeting yesterday with the NCP leaders in this regard. Meanwhile, newly elected Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde won the trust vote by a 164-99 margin, three members abstained from voting.

NCP's Ajit Pawar is new Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)