Mahesh Manjrekar's upcoming Marathi Movie Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha has some sexually explicit scenes and NCW Chief writes to I&B Ministry regarding censoring the trailer and such scenes from the film.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

NCW chief writes to I&B Ministry to censor the trailer and sexually explicit scenes of upcoming Marathi film "Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha'; condemns the open circulation of sexually explicit content involving minors on social media platforms pic.twitter.com/rWfOf6338K — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2022

Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)