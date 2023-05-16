State Congress chief DK Shivakumar, one of the two contenders for the post, will fly to Delhi today to present his case to be new Karnataka Chief Minister to the party's national leadership. Senior leader Siddaramaiah, who is also eyeing the chief minister berth, arrived in Delhi yesterday before the party announces a name. The party could announce the name of the next Karnataka Chief Minister in the coming 24 hours. New Karnataka CM: Siddaramaiah Willing To Share Chief Minister Post With DK Shivakuamar, Wants Position for First Two Years, Says Report.

DK Shivakumar in Delhi Today

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar to go to Delhi today amid a cliffhanger regarding the decision on Karnataka CM. While Congress leader Siddaramaiah arrived in Delhi yesterday, Shivakumar stayed in Bengaluru due to a stomach infection. (File Photo) pic.twitter.com/vKmClxdv36 — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2023

