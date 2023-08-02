Niger power company on Wednesday said that Nigeria had cut its electricity supply to Niger after West African neighbours imposed sanctions on the junta that ousted the country's elected leader last week. Nigelec, the Nigerian power company, said, "Since yesterday, Nigeria has disconnected the high-voltage line transporting electricity to Niger." Niger Military Coup: General Abdourahamane Tchiani Named As New Leader After Revolt, Says Report.

Nigeria Cuts Electricity To Niger:

BREAKING: Nigeria has cut electricity supply to Niger following coup — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)