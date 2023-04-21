Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman on Thursday took note of the video which showed an elderly woman walking barefoot for several kms in scorching heat to collect pension money in Odisha’s Nabarangpur. Sitharaman pulled up State Bank of India (SBI) and said "Can see the manager of SBI responding but yet wish @DFS_India and@TheOfficialSBI take cognisance of this and act humanely. Are they no bank Mitra? @FinMinIndia." SBI reacted to the finance minister’s tweet and said that they are equally pained to see the video. They further said that from next month onwards the pension will be delivered at her doorstep. Odisha: Elderly Woman Forced to Walk Several Kms in Scorching Heat Just to Collect Pension in Nabarangpur (Watch Video).

Sitharaman Pulls Up SBI

SBI Responds

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)