AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has been selected for Harvard University’s prestigious Global Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century program at the Harvard Kennedy School in Boston, USA. Announcing the news, Chadha expressed his excitement about the opportunity to engage with global leaders and policymakers. As one of the youngest members of the Rajya Sabha, Chadha emphasized his commitment to addressing key public concerns and shaping policies that reflect the aspirations of the people. He will be part of an elite cohort from Young Global Leaders (YGL), a platform for emerging changemakers. “This experience will broaden my horizons and help drive meaningful, people-centric policy changes in India,” Chadha stated. The program aims to equip leaders with insights to tackle complex global challenges. Chadha looks forward to learning and networking with peers at Harvard. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: AAP Leader Raghav Chadha Accuses Airlines of Fleecing Mahakumbh Devotees, Demands Centre’s Intervention (Watch Video).

AAP MP Raghav Chadha Selected for Harvard’s Global Leadership Program

Learning is a lifelong journey! I am delighted to share that I've been selected by the prestigious Harvard University for its program on Global Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century - at Harvard Kennedy School @Kennedy_School in Boston, USA. As one of the youngest… pic.twitter.com/q7BoGvhO3k — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) March 6, 2025

