#MyBMCVaccinationUpdate Owing to non-availability of vaccine stock, no vaccination will be conducted at any Govt/BMC/Pvt CVC for the next 3 days (30 Apr-2 May) All efforts are being made to make more stock available & resume the drive We urge Mumbaikars to cooperate with BMC https://t.co/sqqp1m7daE — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 29, 2021

