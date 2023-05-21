The State Bank of India has clarified that customers can exchange bank notes with denominations of up to 20,000 rupees at the banks without needing a requisition slip. At the time of the note exchange, the tenderer is not needed to provide any identification verification. The bank's statement clarification comes in the wake of speculations and false information spreading on social media that instructed tenderers to submit a form along with identifying credentials such as an Aadhaar card. Rs 2000 Currency Notes To Be Withdrawn! RBI Asks Banks Not To Issue Rs 2000 Banknotes With Immediate Effect, Currency Continues To Be Legal Tender.

SBI Issues Clarification on Exchange of Rs 2000 Notes

SBI clarifies that the facility of exchange of Rs 2000 denomination bank notes upto a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time will be allowed without obtaining any requisition slip pic.twitter.com/TP6t2n9oeJ — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023

