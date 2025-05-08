On Wednesday, May 7, the Bombay High Court said that a "No" by a woman means a "No" and that there is no "presumption of consent" based on a woman's so-called "immoral activities". The Bombay High Court further said that a woman's character or morals are not related to the number of sexual partners she has had. The court observed while upholding the conviction of three men accused of gang rape. The division bench of Justices Nitin Suryawanshi and MW Chandwani upheld the conviction of Wasim Khan, Kadir Sheikh and a juvenile in conflict with law for gang-raping a woman, who had intimacy with one of the accused earlier but later started living in a live-in relationship with another man. The accused had challenged a sessions court order which had convicted them for various offences including Section 376D IPC (gang rape). The Bombay High Court bench noted that the convicts made an attempt to question the morals of the victim, who, without giving a divorce to her estranged husband, was living in a live-in relationship with Dinesh. The bench also noted that the accused, Wasim, while cross-examining the victim, tried to bring on record the fact that she was romantically involved with him; however, when the relationship disturbed his family life (since he was married), she moved to live with Dinesh. ‘Only Instant Triple Talaq Is Banned, Not Talaq-e-Ahsan’: Bombay High Court Quashes Case Against Muslim Man and His Parents.

No Means No, Says Bombay High Court in Gang Rape Case

Woman's Character & Morals Not Related To Number Of Sexual Partners, Her 'No' Means 'No': Bombay HC Upholds Gang Rape Conviction | ⁦@NarsiBenwal⁩https://t.co/buzyZvU2T2 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 8, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)