The government has decided to discontinue the cybercrime awareness caller tune featuring Amitabh Bachchan’s voice starting today, June 26. The iconic voice of Big B, which alerted callers about online frauds, will no longer play before calls. According to an NDTV report, the move comes as the cybercrime awareness campaign has officially concluded. The initiative was launched to educate the public about rising digital threats. Now that the campaign has ended, the caller tune has also been withdrawn. Is Amitabh Bachchan Retiring? Bollywood Legend Breaks Silence About His Viral ‘Time To Go’ Tweet on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’ (Watch Video).

Cyber Alert Caller Tune Featuring Amitabh Bachchan Dropped, Says Report

आज से हट जाएगी अमिताभ बच्चन की आवाज़ में आने वाली कॉलर ट्यून आज से आपको साइबर क्राइम के बारे में सतर्क करने वाली अमिताभ बच्चन की आवाज वाली कॉलर ट्यून नहीं सुनाई देगी. सूत्रों के अनुसार इस कॉलर ट्यून को आज से हटाने का फैसला किया गया है. दरअसल, ये कॉलर ट्यून सरकार के उस अभियान का… pic.twitter.com/ooXtgwLwx5 — NDTV India (@ndtvindia) June 26, 2025

