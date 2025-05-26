A Noida police constable, Saurabh, was shot dead during a raid in Ghaziabad’s Masuri village on Sunday, May 25. The police team, which had arrived at Masuri village, was attacked by a mob that pelted stones and opened fire while trying to arrest a wanted criminal named Qadir. Saurabh, posted at Phase 3 Police Station, was rushed to Yashoda Hospital by his team, where he was declared dead by the doctors, as confirmed by the Noida police. Following the incident, the Noida police registered a case and confirmed that an investigation is underway. Noida: Pedestrians Escape Narrowly As SUV Driver Rams Multiple Vehicles in Sector 16; Police Respond After Video Goes Viral.

Noida Constable Saurabh Shot Dead During Raid to Arrest Wanted Criminal in Ghaziabad

Noida Cop Saurabh Killed in Mob Attack

Breaking : नोएडा पुलिस के सिपाही सौरभ की गाजियाबाद (UP) में गोली मारकर हत्या। नोएडा पुलिस एक वांटेड अपराधी कादिर को पकड़ने गांव नाहल गई थी। वहां पुलिस टीम पर पथराव और फायरिंग हुई। pic.twitter.com/hxSvVT4tFr — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 26, 2025

