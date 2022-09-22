In view of heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, schools, from classes 1 to 8, will remain closed on September 23, DM Suhas said. As heavy rainfall continues to lash parts of Noida and Uttar Pradesh, incidents of waterlogging and wall collapses were reported from several districts.

Schools To Remain Closed on September 23

Noida, Uttar Pradesh | In the wake of heavy rainfall in Noida, schools, from classes 1 to 8, will remain closed on September 23: DM Suhas LY — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 22, 2022

