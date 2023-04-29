The Supreme Court recently commuted the death penalty of a man, who was convicted of murdering his sister and her lover saying that the accused is "not a person with criminal mindset". The apex court upheld the accused's conviction but set aside the death penalty and commuted it to life imprisonment, reports Bar and Bench. The accused identified as Digambar was found guilty of killing his married sister and her lover in 2017. While commuting his death penalty, the three-judge bench of Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol said that the convict was not a person with a criminal mindset or criminal record. "Appellant-Digambar has been found to be well-behaved, helping and a person with leadership qualities. He is not a person with criminal mindset and criminal records." the Court observed. Calcutta High Court Says Promise of ‘Marriage After Divorce’ by Itself Does Not Amount to Cheating, Sets Aside Conviction of Man Accused of Forming Sexual Relations With Woman on Wedding Promise.

Not a Person With Criminal Mindset, Says Supreme Court

