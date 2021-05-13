NSUI national general secretary Nagesh Kariyappa on Wednesday filed a missing person complaint against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The student leader filed the report at Parliament Street police station alleging that the Home Minister has “disappeared amid the pandemic and the citizens are in a crisis”.

NSUI's Nagesh Kariyappa Files Missing Complaint Against Home Minister Amit Shah:

Name : Amit shah Designation : Home Minster of India Last seen : During Bengal election campaigns. Missing Complaint registered with @DelhiPolice #AmitShahMissing pic.twitter.com/nX7mKP3nLB — Nagesh Kariyappa (@Nagesh_nsui6) May 12, 2021

