Farmers from various parts of Odisha staged a demonstration in Bhubaneswar on Monday alleging exorbitant electricity tariff and exploitation by the private distribution company. The farmers, united under the banner of Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NKS), shouted slogans against the state government and Tata Power, which has been entrusted with power distribution in the state. Agitating farmers demanded free electricity for them and said that they are the backbone of the state's economy and the state government should stop the power distribution companies from exploiting farmers. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Arvind Kejriwal Promises Free Electricity, Education and Healthcare if AAP Voted to Power in the State.

Farmers Protest in Odisha

#WATCH | Odisha: Farmers in Bhubaneswar, under the aegis of Navnirman Krushak Sangathan, protested against the State Govt today. They are seeking to roll back the privatisation of electricity & provide free electricity to farmers for agricultural purposes in the state. pic.twitter.com/s9oiXTo6Jt — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2023

