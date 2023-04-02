A female Sub-Inspector in Odisha has been arrested on Sunday on charges of sexually harassing a woman journalist in Bhadrak district. The accused has been identified as Tapaswini Mohapatra, the Sub-Inspector of Chudamani Marine Police Station in Bhadrak district. Further investigation into the incident is underway. Mumbai: Man Arrested For Molesting Police Officer’s Wife in Dindoshi.

Bhadrak Crime

#UPDATE: Bhadrak | Chudamani Marine Police Station lady SI Tapaswini Mohapatra arrested on charges of sexually harassing (not raping as earlier reported) woman journalist of a web channel, inform police sources. Details awaited. #Odisha — OTV (@otvnews) April 2, 2023

