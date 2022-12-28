A massive fire broke out in Odisha as Reliance Jio's tower was engulfed in blaze in Balasore. A video of Jio tower burning has gone viral on social media. As per reports, the incident took place in Solpatta area of ​​Sadar Block, Balasore when locals saw the Jio tower engulfed in blaze. Fire brigade officials reached the spot and began to douse off the fire. While it is still unclear as to how the Jio tower caught fire, it is being reported that equipment's worth lakhs of rupees are believed to have been burnt in the fire. Jio Down! Users Face Internet Connectivity Issue as Jio Fiber Server Hit by Outage Across India.

Watch Video:

