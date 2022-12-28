Reliance Jio servers were briefly down across India, as users were unable to access Internet services on Wednesday morning. Several users took to Twitter to voice their concern and frustration regarding the latest Jio outage. Many Jio Fiber broadband users have reported that they are unable to use Internet at home While some reported issues with Internet access, some noted that they were unable to access the company's customer care services. Jio Down: Reliance Jio Telecom Service Suffers Outage, Users Complains of Not Being Able To Make Calls, Send SMS

@JioCare Hello, jio fiber connection is down at our locality. WhatsApp chat and call center calls are unanswered due to high support traffic. Please advise what can we do to get our issue fixed ? Red blinking light is appearing on our router since morning. — Himanshu Chadha (@himanshuch89) December 28, 2022

@JioCare - Wifi is down since morning, tried chat and call, no response, could you please raise a ticket and get this resolved on priority. DM Jio fiber number. @reliancejio — Nikhil K Goel (@NikhilKGoel) December 28, 2022

Sums up Jio customer care, on call since 15 mins but no one is responding. Fixing the issue is other thing, I can't even register my complaint with any method.@reliancejio @JioCare #jiodown pic.twitter.com/AbeNirywJI — Siddharth Joshi (@error404sid) December 28, 2022

Relaxx guys, Jio Fiber is down pan india. I talked on the call, they said that the problem will be solved in 1-2 hours.#jiofiberdown — Abh!shek Rana (@abrajput45) December 28, 2022

