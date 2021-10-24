Ahead of the India Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2021, sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik dedicated a sand art to Team India. Tye sand art was made at Odisha's Puri Beach. The match will be palyed at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, October 24. SO far, India have not lost any match against arch rivals Pakisatan in World Cups.

Tweet By ANI:

Odisha: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik dedicates sand art to team India ahead of #INDvPAK match at T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/2z2hqr0O3a — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) October 24, 2021

Tweet By Sudarshan Pattnaik:

My Sand art on #IndvsPak @ICC #T20WorldCup match with message "Good luck" at Puri Beach in Odisha ,India. pic.twitter.com/iaw06sLpJe — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) October 24, 2021

