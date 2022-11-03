Responding to allegations that the Election Commission delayed announcing poll dates due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the bridge collapse site in Morbi, the Election Commission on Thursday said there were "multiple factors" for the delay in announcing the poll schedule for Gujarat election. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, "Recently a very tragic incident occurred in Gujarat, one of the reasons why we delayed. Also, there was state mourning in the state on November 2." Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Dates and Complete Schedule: Voting To Be Held in Two Phases on December 1 and December 5, Results on December 8

CEC Rajiv Kumar Responds to Allegations:

On allegations of delaying polling dates due to the PM's visit to Gujarat, CEC Rajiv Kumar said, "Recently a very tragic incident occurred there (#MorbiBridgeCollapse)- one of the reasons why we delayed. Also, there was state mourning in the state yesterday; so multiple factors." pic.twitter.com/kToPI6gEnt — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

