Amid the political development in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis has finally decided to join Maharashtra Government. The decision came after BJP president JP Nadda requested Fadnavis to join the Maharashtra Government as Deputy CM. Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed this through his tweet, where he writes,"Devendra Fadnavis has decided to join Maharashtra govt on request of BJP president JP Nadda".

On request of BJP president JP Nadda, Devendra Fadnavis has decided to join Maharashtra govt in the interest of the state: Amit Shah — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 30, 2022

