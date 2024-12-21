The Andhra Pradesh High Court recently upheld the right of a lesbian couple to live together. The state's top court also directed the police to ensure that the lesbian couple are reunited without any interference from their family members. A bench of Justice R Raghunandan Rao and Justice Maheswara Rao Kuncheam observed while hearing a 25-year-old (petitioner)'s plea alleging that her partner was forcibly being kept away from her by her family. After the detainee partner) told the court that she wished to go with the petitioner, the Andhra Pradesh High Court said it would be open to her to go with the petitioner or take any such decision as she wished. "In view of the fact that the detenue is a major and is free to make her own decisions about her life, neither the parents nor the other family members can restrain her from taking a decision in regard to her life," the court said. Marriage Does Not End Daughter’s Place in Parents’ Family, Says Andhra Pradesh High Court on Compassionate Appointment Policy.

HC Orders Police to Ensure Couple is Reunited

