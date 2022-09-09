Pakistan's Asif Ali and Afghanistan's Fareed Ahmad have been fined 25 per cent of their match fees for breaching ICC's Code of Conduct during the Asia Cup 2022 clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday, September 7. The two were involved in a heated altercation after Ali was dismissed.

Pakistani cricketer Asif Ali and Afghan cricketer Fareed Ahmad have been fined 25% of their match fees for an altercation which occurred after the fifth delivery of the 19th over on September 7: ICC https://t.co/MbNKWV7lZY — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)