Tensions escalated on Friday as a Pakistani drone struck a residential area in Ferozepur, Punjab, injuring three members of a family. According to SSP Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, the victims sustained burn injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Indian Air Defence intercepted most of the drones in the area, successfully neutralising several threats. The incident follows a series of drone sightings across border states. Further investigation and official details are awaited. Suspected Drone Strikes Near Srinagar Airport Amid Tensions With Pakistan; India Activates Countermeasures.

Pakistani Drone Attack Injures 3 in Ferozepur

#WATCH | Ferozepur, Punjab: On a family who got injured in Pakistani drone attack, Dr Kamal Bagi says, "Due to drone-bomb, three people got injured. Out of these, the condition of a woman is critical, she has suffered severe burns. The other two have lesser burns. We have… pic.twitter.com/s7ELhm6ihH — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)