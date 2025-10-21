A remarkable incident at Kerala’s Palakkad Junction has gone viral after Southern Railway shared a video showing Dr Jithin PS, Divisional Medical Officer, treating a passenger’s jaw dislocation right on the platform. The 24-year-old traveller on the Kanniyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Express Train No 22503 sustained the injury moments before departure. In the video, Dr Jithin can be seen performing a manual jaw reduction, a recognised medical procedure to realign the temporomandibular joint (TMJ). The prompt intervention not only relieved the passenger’s pain but also allowed the train to leave on time. The Southern Railway lauded the doctor’s swift response, which has since drawn widespread praise online. Palakkad: Elephant Runs Amok, Tramples Man to Death During Religious Performance in Kerala; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Railway Doctor Treats Passenger’s Jaw Dislocation at Palakkad Junction

