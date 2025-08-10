Chhaya Purab, 49, from Madhukar Nagar in Saphale, Palghar, died after a four-hour traffic jam on NH-48 delayed her transfer to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. On July 31, a tree fell on her while she was supervising road cleaning, causing severe injuries. With no trauma centre in Palghar, she was being rushed to Mumbai, but the ambulance was stuck in gridlock from Manor to Mira Road. Her condition worsened as anaesthesia wore off, and she died at Mira Road’s Orbit Hospital before admission. Doctors said she could have survived if she had reached just 30 minutes earlier. The tragedy underscores NH-48’s chronic neglect. Kanpur Father Lies in Water-Filled Pothole With Mat and Pillow After Daughter Falls on Way to School, Video of Protest Over Bad Roads Goes Viral.

Palghar Woman Chhaya Purab Dies

49-year-old Chhaya Purab, who was administered anaesthesia for 4 hours to be transferred from Saphale, Palghar, to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, died a PAINFUL death after being stuck on NH 48. She was injured after a tree fell on her and was enroute to Hinduja Hospital Mahim… pic.twitter.com/EX1S7Iz0jW — Jeet Mashru (@mashrujeet) August 9, 2025

