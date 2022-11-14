On the occasion of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary, politicians across party lines took to social media to remember India's First Prime Minister. PM Narendra Modi was the first one to wish. In his post, PM Modi said, "We also recall his contribution to our nation." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his tribute shared a rare video of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and said, "I am walking to protect Mother India of 'Hind Ke Jawahar'." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also remembered Pandit Nehru while Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shared a picture of Nehru and said, "Happy #ChildrensDay, young ones!" Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, K C Venugopal and many others leaders also paid their tributes. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary 2022: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to India's First Prime Minister, Says 'We Recall His Contribution to Nation'.

