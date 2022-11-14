On the occasion of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary, politicians across party lines took to social media to remember India's First Prime Minister. PM Narendra Modi was the first one to wish. In his post, PM Modi said, "We also recall his contribution to our nation." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his tribute shared a rare video of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and said, "I am walking to protect Mother India of 'Hind Ke Jawahar'." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also remembered Pandit Nehru while Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shared a picture of Nehru and said, "Happy #ChildrensDay, young ones!" Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, K C Venugopal and many others leaders also paid their tributes. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary 2022: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to India's First Prime Minister, Says 'We Recall His Contribution to Nation'.

Tributes to Our Former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji

On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji. We also recall his contribution to our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2022

Progressive and Secular Values of Pt Nehru

“कौन है भारत माता? इस विशाल भूमि में फैले भारतवासी सबसे ज़्यादा मायने रखते हैं। भारतमाता यही करोड़ों-करोड़ जनता है।” पं नेहरू के इन्हीं लोकतांत्रिक, प्रगतिशील और धर्मनिरपेक्ष मूल्यों को दिल में ले कर चल रहा हूं, 'हिन्द के जवाहर' की भारत माता की रक्षा के लिए। pic.twitter.com/SmAd2XgBYz — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 14, 2022

Tributes to Independent India’s First Prime Minister

Tributes to Independent India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his Jayanti. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 14, 2022

The Maker of Modern India

Pandit Nehru — the maker of modern India. 21st India cannot be imagined without his tremendous contribution. A champion of Democracy, his progressive thoughts furthered India’s social,political & economic development, despite the challenges. My humble homage to a true patriot. pic.twitter.com/JTltZPrJWo — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 14, 2022

Architect of Modern India

Paid my tributes to Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, the architect of modern India, on his 133rd birth anniversary at Shantivan, New Delhi. #NehruJayanti pic.twitter.com/XdJVBvkhAi — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) November 14, 2022

A True Secular Democrat

My humble tributes to the first PM of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, a true secular democrat, on his birth anniversary. His broad vision of India greatly inspired me. Also, I wish all the children a very #HappyChildrensDay! pic.twitter.com/nzYxKFhQlE — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) November 14, 2022

