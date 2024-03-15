The Delhi police on Friday, March 15, said that a team of Anti Organized Crime Cell and PS Budh Vihar Rohini District, Delhi arrested three sharpshooters of the Kala Jatheri gang. The sharpshooters were arrested under the operations "Panther-Claw". "Two sophisticated firearms including one pistol and one revolver along with seven live cartridges were recovered from their possession," officials of Delhi police said. Court Cancels Custody Parole of Kala Jatheri for Grih Pravesh.

Kala Jatheri Gang Sharpshooters Arrested

A team of Anti Organized Crime Cell and PS Budh Vihar Rohini District, Delhi under the operations 'Panther-Claw' have arrested three sharpshooters of Kala Jatheri gang. Two sophisticated firearms including one pistol and one revolver along with seven live cartridges were… — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

