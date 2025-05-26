A video going viral on social media shows Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar placing a flower pot on the head of a person at an event in Patna. The alleged incident is said to have taken place today, May 26, during an event at LN Mishra Institute. The viral clip shows a man identified as S Siddharth, head of ACS Education, welcoming Nitish Kumar by giving him a flower pot. However, the Bihar CM is seen playfully placing the flower pot on the head of S Siddharth, thereby leaving the audience in splits. The video has gone viral on social media, drawing reactions from Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, who slammed Nitish Kumar for his behaviour. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bihar Congress said, "Now Nitish ji has started growing development in a pot", while RJD shared the video with a caption reading, "Mental condition of Bihar Chief Minister Mr. Nitish Kumar!" Gaya City Renaming: Nitish Kumar-Led Bihar Government Renames Gaya City As ‘Gaya Jee’.

Video Shows Nitish Kumar Placing a Flower Pot on Man's Head

VIDEO | Patna: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar playfully places a flower pot on the head of ACS Education S. Siddharth during an event at LN Mishra Institute, leaving the audience in splits. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/Mw14n1sdtF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 26, 2025

Congress Reacts To Viral Video

नीतीश जी तो अब गमले से विकास उगाने लगे, अपर मुख्य सचिव को समझ लिया विकास बेचारा! 🌱😄 pic.twitter.com/jPyBPrckxx — Bihar Congress (@INCBihar) May 26, 2025

RJD Takes Dig at Nitish Kumar

बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री श्री नीतीश कुमार की मानसिक स्थिति! सरकारी कार्यक्रम में एक IAS अधिकारी CM का स्वागत कर रहे है तो CM सभी प्रोटोकॉल और मान-मर्यादा को ताक पर रखकर अधिकारी के सिर पर ही गमला रख दे रहे है। प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री की यह दयनीय स्थिति प्रदेश को रसातल में लेकर जा रही… pic.twitter.com/PpxWX93B7f — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) May 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)