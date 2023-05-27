The Patna High Court has said that banks and non-banking finance companies cannot use recovery agents and goons to forcefully seize the vehicles of customers who have defaulted on car loans. In the event of banks and similar lenders being found guilty, the high court has ruled that a fine of Rs 50,000 will be imposed upon them as a penalty. Delhi HC on Daughter-in-Law's Right in Shared Household Says 'Not Absolute and Cannot Be to Exclusion of In-Laws'.

Patna HC on Loan Recovery:

