Panic spread in Patna’s Maner locality on Thursday after a man named Rahul was shot outside his coaching institute in what police believe to be a personal dispute. Rahul sustained a bullet injury and was rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Patna City SP Bhanu Pratap Singh said the attacker, whose identity has been confirmed, had a feud with Rahul over a video. An argument broke out before the accused opened fire, with Rahul reportedly asking, “What will you gain by killing me?” The shooter escaped on a motorcycle after the incident. Police have deployed an FSL team to the site, are scanning CCTV footage, and questioning eyewitnesses. Authorities said prima facie evidence indicates a personal matter between the duo, and efforts are underway to arrest the accused. Pilibhit: Man Beaten by Wife and In-Laws During Panchayat in UP After Failing to Bring Samosas, FIR Registered for Attempt to Murder After Video of Assault Goes Viral.

Man Shot in Broad Daylight in Maner

