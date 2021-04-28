Paytm has decided to provide 100 oxygen concentrators to Madhya Pradesh in the next 2-3 days. The announcement comes after CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to its CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

