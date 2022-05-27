On Friday, PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration to help the family of television artiste Amreen Bhat, who was shot dead by terrorists in Budgam district. Bhat was killed by terrorists on May 25 in Chadoora of Budgam, Central Kashmir.

Check tweet:

