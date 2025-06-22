A bridge collapsed in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district after heavy rain caused a water leakage in the Madhotanda canal, triggering panic among locals. The incident occurred near the forest-adjacent drain in Madhotanda, blocking a key road in the area. Officials from the irrigation department rushed to the spot and confirmed damage to nearby structures, including Daga, Kalinagar, and Sakaria bridges. A video has surfaced on social media showing the moment the bridge collapsed in Pilibhit. Pilibhit Road Accident Caught on Camera: Reckless Van Driver Triggers Multi-Vehicle Crash, Biker Injured; Video Goes Viral.

Heavy Rain Triggers Bridge Collapse in Pilibhit

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)