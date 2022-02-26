Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday welcomed 219 Indians evacuated from war-torn Ukraine. Piyush Goyal shared a video on social media in which he is seen welcoming the students who were stranded in Ukraine after Russian invasion. Piyush Goyal said that "Glad to see the smiles on the faces of Indians safely evacuated from Ukraine at the Mumbai airport." He further said that "Government led by PM Narendra Modi is working relentlessly to ensure safety of every Indian."

