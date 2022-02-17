Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday expressed condolences to the family members of the 13 people who died after they accidentally fell into a well during a wedding function in Kushinagar on Wednesday night. The incident occurred last night at around 8.30 pm in the Nebua Naurangia in Kushinagar during a wedding program wherein some people were sitting on a slab of a well & due to heavy load, the slab broke.

Here Are Tweets:

उत्तर प्रदेश के कुशीनगर में हुआ हादसा हृदयविदारक है। इसमें जिन लोगों को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी है, उनके परिजनों के प्रति मैं अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। इसके साथ ही घायलों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। स्थानीय प्रशासन हर संभव मदद में जुटा है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2022

जनपद कुशीनगर के ग्राम नौरंगिया स्कूल टोला की एक दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना में हुई ग्रामवासियों की मृत्यु अत्यंत दुःखद है। मेरी संवेदनाएं मृतकों के शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं। प्रभु श्री राम से घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 17, 2022

