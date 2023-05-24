Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday said that PM Narendra Modi gets a "rock star reception" wherever he goes, as he welcomed his “dear friend” at an event held in Sydney. A day later, PM Narendra Modi spoke about India-Australia relations. "This is our 6th meeting in the past one year. This reflects the depth in our comprehensive relations and the maturity of our ties," he added. Talking about India-Australia relations with reference to cricket, PM Modi said that our ties have entered the T20 mode. PM Modi Hugs Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Video: India and Australia's PMs Share a Warm Hug at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

This Is Our 6th Meeting in the Past One Year

#WATCH | This is our 6th meeting in the past one year. This reflects the depth in our comprehensive relations and the maturity of our ties. In the language of cricket, our ties have entered the T20 mode: PM Modi in a joint press briefing with Australian PM Anthony Albanese pic.twitter.com/gQpnxDWqjI — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)