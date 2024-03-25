Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday, March 25, said that the INDIA bloc is organising a protest rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. "We all will attend that rally," he said. Sanjay Raut also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of Arvind Kejriwal. "Now, Arvind Kejriwal is more dangerous, as he will now work from jail. So, the people will listen to him and will come in his support," he said. The Shiv Sena (UBT) also said that leaders who went to jail during the freedom struggle came out stronger. Opposition to Hold Mega Rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on March 31 Against Kejriwal’s Arrest.

PM Modi Is Afraid of Arvind Kejriwal

